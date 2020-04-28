“The piano tuner of her Majesty,” by Daniel Mason

In 2002, the then 26-year-old medical student Daniel Mason published his debut novel “The Piano Turner”. A year later, the book appeared in German Translation by Barbara Heller, under the title “The piano tuner of her Majesty”. A story that is reminiscent of “Fitzcarraldo”, “The Piano” or Joseph Conrad’s famous Meditation on colonialism “Lord of darkness”.



Daniel Mason: The Piano Tuner Of Her Majesty’s

From the English of Barbara Heller

Genre: Novel Publisher: C. H. Beck ISBN: 978-3-406-74888-2

“Frankly, I was a little scared, as I drove away, and sometimes when I’m lying in bed, I ask myself, why did I go on this trip. But I still don’t. I think what You said to me in London: there is a so-noble task was that it was my duty to my country. But this cannot be: You were angry when I said it to be my duty to the piano and not the crown, but I am still firmly convinced, that Dr. Carroll does the Right thing, and maybe it is my duty to help him for the sake of the music.“

30. November 1886 writes this Edgar Drake in his first letter from Alexandria to his wife Katherine. Because Edgar Drake, 41, piano tuner, and Erard specialist, was entrusted with a delicate mission: He is to repair a precious Erard-wing and is, therefore, in the name of her Majesty, on the way to the deepest jungle of Burma, the present Myanmar. There, the brutal Anglo-Burmese raging niche war.

It was requested that the piano tuner of Anthony Carroll, a military doctor and commander of this Outpost of the Empire. This does not want to fight the hostile Locals-only with troops, but hopes to pacify you instead of with violence with music, poetry, and medical care. The one month long way of the piano tuner to Dr. Carroll to Mae Lwin is because of the new cultures, people and adventures fascinating, but also difficult and often unpleasant. Of Drake and his retarded wife, Katherine, was reported in the letters, the duration of the trip less frequently.

“The idea of duty has now moved from all destinations at most in the Background. We have not spoken at home Yes often, and I am convinced of the importance of a piano, but in the meantime, I believe that it is, however, a somewhat tricky thing is, “to bring music and culture here”. There are already music and art, Burmese art and Burmese music. This is not to say that we should not wear our own art to Burma, but maybe with a bit more modesty. We should make these people really are to our subjects, we do not need to present to the European civilization, then from its best side? No one has ever suffered through a stream of damage; the songs are no armies.“

The first part of the book deals exclusively with Drake’s arrival to Burma. David Mason has created it as a kind of Anti-Hero, of the changes among all the new impressions increasingly. And so we accompany these never before from the UK come out, is by nature cautious and conservative-looking large slender man, the sub-tropical temperatures again the glasses fogging as he experienced the wonder of this new world.

Mason takes us through his image – and color-rich narratives on a fascinating journey from the grey, Victorian London, the Oriental world of North Africa to the exotic climes of Burma. At the end of the journey from Mandalay to Mae Lwin, shortly before the encounter with the charismatic Dr. Carroll unit, Drake, and his two companions in a Bandit ambush.

The second part of the book is about Drake’s stay in Burma and in Mae Lwin, where Carroll has created an army camp. The passionate piano tuners can finally begin to repair the Erard Grand piano from 1840, is in a desolate state. By the way, he is experiencing some of Carroll the tragic delivery story and he learns a lot about the traditional Shan music.

Increasingly, Edgar Drake discovered his love for the exotic Land and the beautiful Native Khin Myo, without a hint of what will come soon: Anthony Carroll, interfere in the Affairs of government, by trying to win with the power of music the princes of the surrounding Shan States itself. After completing his Work on the wing, to Drake for one of the sawbwas play. Supposedly, this Prince is an excellent musician. Drake’s Protest does not help as much.Drake adds, because he is subject to the fascination of the mysterious military doctor. Feel even flattered with the idea but at the same time, that’s all it is.

“I wanted someone, for whom everything is new here. I didn’t mean to deceive you, of course, that was not my intention.“ He waved the cheroot. “No, I wanted the best Erard-piano tuner in London with my wing, and I knew that I could force the military to admit how dependent you are of me. You should see that my methods work, that music can create peace, such as violence. But I also knew that only someone who believes as I do the music, it would take this long journey.“

At the end of Carroll to fail, not least due to overconfidence. The Fort falls and Drake, by his countrymen regarded as a traitor, not to return to England.

Daniel Mason’s book is published in Munich by C. H. Beck Verlag and costs 24 euros. He writes exciting and well-researched historical adventure novel, the Burma the second half of the 19th century. Century, between the end of the statehood and colonialism are very much alive. The Whole is poetic and powerful, powerfully told. Mason has a lot of sense and a feeling for character drawings, as well as a Fable for Details. A treatise on the history of the Erard piano he does not. And his landscape and Nature descriptions make this novel at the same time as a piece of travel literature interesting, especially in a time of global mobility is changing massively.