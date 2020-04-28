The hunger games: the New “Hunger Games”movie comes to the cinema

It is again starving. Also with Jennifer Lawrence? Four years after the Finale, “Mockingjay – part 2” will return the “Hunger Games” now – a new “The hunger games”movie is actually already in the works.

This confirms a report by the “Hollywood Reporter”. The template for the now fifth part of the post-apocalyptic action series is the book “The song of the bird and the snake” by Suzanne Collins.

But that’s not even out yet. Only at the 19. May 2020 the new hunger games novel in the trade. A special feature: It is not a traditional sequel, but tells the history of the previous “Hunger Games”-Share, similar to “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic beasts and where to find them” or “Star Wars” and “Solo”.

The Prequel revolves around Panem-creep Coriolanus Snow (in the films by Donald Sutherland embodies), and his young Version in the age of 18 years. Fans learn how from him, the evil tyrant was, against Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth together to compete.