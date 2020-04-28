Strokes of fate for the Hollywood Star: “Two family members lost Covid”

Spectacle-Star Riz Ahmed in an Interview with a sad confession: Two family members died of the Coronavirus.
London – What a harrowing message for Riz Ahmed (37)! The actor told in an Interview with the British “GQ Hype“that he is the consequences of the Coronavirus Pandemic first hand had to experience.
“Since we have spoken, I have lost two family members to Covid,” said the native of London, which has long since made the leap to Hollywood and be successful.
He added: “I don’t want to believe that your death and all other is in vain.”
Who, exactly, it is met from his family, said the 37-Year-old. However, for the Englishman with Pakistani roots, this is a serious private shock.
It ran in front of the Corona-crisis professionally, least of all so good for him. Only at 21. February, he was under the age of 70. Berlinale in the Grand Zoo Palast, cinema 1, at the world premiere of his latest film “Mogul Mowgli” in a good mood, and got for his passionate Speeches to interested questions from the audience repeatedly applause.
In the bulky work of Ahmed plays the main role of a rapper who has turned away from his family, but to find the way back to her. However, an auto-immune disease his entire life on the head.
Ahmed was apparently a lot of passion in the Drama, because he was also a screenwriter and producer.
Unfortunately, his strong play helped, because it made the abstract Story difficult, an emotional bond.
So disappointed “Mogul Mowgli” in contrast to many other Smashers, in which Ahmed played in the last few years.
He was acting for the first time in 2006, when he took over in the controversial docu-Drama “The Road to Guantanamo”, the main role. The final breakthrough came in 2010 with the terrorism Satire “Four Lions”.
Then he was more and more often in international and US productions.
So in “Centurion” (2010) with Michael Fassbender and Olga Kuylenko, in “Trishna” in addition to Freida Pinto, he was able to see in “Black Gold” (2011) at the page of Antonio Banderas or in the Oscar-winning classic “Nightcrawler – Each night your price” (2014), where he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the main role.
Ahmed made the breakthrough and got more and more roles in blockbusters. Whether in the “Jason Bourne” (2016) with Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones and Alicia Vikander in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) alongside Felicity Jones, Donnie Yen and Forest Whitaker, in “The Sisters Brothers” on the side of Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and, again, Gyllenhaal, or in “Venom” as a counter-player of Tom Hardy: Ahmed is a dick in the business!
His movies are seen by millions of people around the world, so one can only hope that he overcomes this private strokes of fate and to see the Corona-crisis in many good films.