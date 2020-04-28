Strokes of fate for the Hollywood Star: “Two family members lost Covid”

Spectacle-Star Riz Ahmed in an Interview with a sad confession: Two family members died of the Coronavirus.

London – What a harrowing message for Riz Ahmed (37)! The actor told in an Interview with the British “ GQ Hype “that he is the consequences of the Coronavirus Pandemic first hand had to experience.

Riz Ahmed plays in “Mogul Mowgli” the Rapper Zed “Zaheer” Anwar, the car throws immune disease of the orbit. © PR/Mughal Mowgli Ltd, BBC



“Since we have spoken, I have lost two family members to Covid,” said the native of London, which has long since made the leap to Hollywood and be successful.

He added: “I don’t want to believe that your death and all other is in vain.”

Who, exactly, it is met from his family, said the 37-Year-old. However, for the Englishman with Pakistani roots, this is a serious private shock.

It ran in front of the Corona-crisis professionally, least of all so good for him. Only at 21. February, he was under the age of 70. Berlinale in the Grand Zoo Palast, cinema 1, at the world premiere of his latest film “Mogul Mowgli” in a good mood, and got for his passionate Speeches to interested questions from the audience repeatedly applause.

In the bulky work of Ahmed plays the main role of a rapper who has turned away from his family, but to find the way back to her. However, an auto-immune disease his entire life on the head.

Ahmed was apparently a lot of passion in the Drama, because he was also a screenwriter and producer.