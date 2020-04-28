Streaming boosts business by Universal Music

In the music business, the Vivendi subsidiary Universal Music Group (UMG) attracted the shops thanks to the growing Streaming revenues by 18 percent, with new releases from Stars such as Justin Bieber were among the best sellers. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

Paris (dpa) – The world’s largest music group Universal Music Streaming Boom ensures that, even in the Corona-crisis for good business. In the first quarter, revenue rose by 18 percent to 1.77 billion euros.

The bulk of it goes back to Streaming growth, as the French parent company, Vivendi, announced on Monday. The proceeds on the sale of Song Downloads collapsed under its year-on-year and a good quarter.

Universal Music is therefore a pillar for the Vivendi carrying business in the current Situation, together with the TV subsidiary Canal Plus. There, the quarter, sales increased by ten percent to 1.37 billion euros. In the case of the advertising holding company Havas Vivendi a on cuts: “The second quarter will undoubtedly be of the current health crisis.” In the first quarter of the Havas-revenues remained stable at EUR 524 million, but in March, the downturn was already. Overall, it is still impossible, the consequences of the crisis for the group to predict.

In the first quarter, Vivendi’s sales rose 12 percent to 3.9 billion euros. Own strength, i.e. without exchange rate effects, as well as To – and sales – would have amounted to the growth of 4.4 per cent. Vivendi presented only for revenues and not for profit.

Because Vivendi has sold in the first quarter, 10 percent of the Universal-Music-shares in the Chinese Tech group Tencent, provided the company with 2.8 billion euros in the Fund. Other sales of minority interests addition, Vivendi intends to bring the business up to and no later than 2023 to the stock exchange. Also, the TV subsidiary Canal Plus, sales increased.

