So cute J. Lo congratulates step-daughter Ella’s birthday!

Jennifer Lopez (50) and her step-daughter Ella have a very special relationship to each other. The singer is happily in a relationship with the Ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez (44), and since 2019 is engaged to be married. Alex brought two daughters into the relationship – J. Lo is the proud mother of twins. Together, they enjoy life as a Patchwork-family. Now the singer of the little Ella was dedicated on the occasion of your honorary day, a couple of touching lines, together with a snapshot.

On your InstagramAccount said the 50-Year-old a photo of yourself and Ella, the Little sits on her lap with the actress snuggles. You wrote: “My Sweet, on the first day I met you, you’re running right at me and put your arms around me.” The musician also remembered the first wish of the birthday child: “You asked me that I give you my lavender dress as soon as you’re big.” J. Lo had worn this particular Outfit at the Grammys.

The American is the first meeting between the two has apparently just before the eyes. You said: “You have taken my heart by storm. All the best, you sweet girl!” Ellas the Pop have not forgotten Diva of course, and that is why the famous piece of clothing removed.

Display

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Palm Springs Film Festival in January 2020

Display

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez in February 2020

Display

Instagram / of AROD Tashi, Ella, Jennifer Lopez and Emme

357 Yes, the dress is cute. 15 Nah, impressed me not so.



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de