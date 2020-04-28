Signs – there will soon be the next concert film by Beyoncé?

More and more signs



Four years for the “Formation of the World Tour’s”. Now there is evidence to suggest that Beyoncé could drop to four-year-old anniversary, a new Netlflix documentary.

Fans of Beyoncé, also known as the Beyhive, are in turmoil. Because there are several indications that the singer could still publish this year a new concert documentary on Netflix. As we learned in April 2019 already from Variety, signed by the artist for three large projects at Netflix. The second Netflix/Beyoncé project is not expected us so soon?

This circumstantial evidence for a “Formation World Tour”documentary

The first project by Beyoncé, was released in the spring of 2019 in the case of Netflix. Under the name of “Homecoming” have been Backstage footage, and concert performances of their Performance shown at the Coachella Festival in 2018. Over two hours of entertainment was on offer to the Fans. What now results is suspected, a next concert film could be? The anniversaries of their concerts. The “On The Run II”Tour with husband Jay-Z was two years ago. However, most Fans focus on the Tour before that, the “Formation World Tour”. In the spring of 2016, and it started with the concert tour and a choreographer of beyoncé’s, Jaquel Knight, recently confirmed that there would be DVD footage of the Tour.

Is confirmed still nothing

The four-year anniversary, the fact that she still has plans for two more projects with Netflix and the statement of the choreographers for a new concert documentary on the “Formation of the World Tour”. Add to that the 4 is your favorite number. But still nothing is confirmed, of course. Until then, we have to wait a little.