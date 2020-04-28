Selena Gomez is such a big Rihanna Fan, even your love life suffers as a result

In a new Interview, Selena talks Gomez from her love life and about Rihanna.

Selena Gomez was recently in Zane Lowes Show on Apple Music, where she played from the school and chatted, and your personal favorite Playlist. On the Playlist was Rihanna represented and Gomez known promptly as a Superfan.

“I was from the beginning a Fan Rihanna. Of ‘SOS’ until now. There is nothing that is not worth Gold, but ‘Love on the Brain’ is for me one of the best Songs of our time,” gushed Selena. You said that you even have a book about Rihanna own.

She probably speaks of the Coffee-Table Book that was released last year as a visual biography. It is certainly not a good idea to have the book in the living room, if you invite types, and for to delight, declares Selena Gomez jokingly – and suggests that she thinks Rihanna steal her Dating the Show.