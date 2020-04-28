RTL is afraid of ProSieben and changes today, at the Tuesday evening program · KINO.de

“The Masked Singer” is the big winner of the Tuesday evening and made for ProSieben dream rates. So it is only understandable that the competition changes from RTL your program to the season Finale.

“The Masked Singer” today on Tuesday, the 28. April 2020 to the late final. The Rate-Show could play into the last few weeks, even more outstanding rates for ProSieben, so for the season-the conclusion also of a high public interest is expected.

The have also picked up on the competitors RTL and respond in turn with a change in the Programme. In order to follow a pattern, because already in the past week, they don’t fit your program on Tuesday night, to be stuck with another Show on aussichtslosem Post.

Instead of a repetition of “The 25…” put it on the MCU and the “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Today on Tuesday night, a game movie should be against “The Masked Singer”. The programme planners of the combined power of the old warhorse Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The prison Thriller “Escape Plan” is at 20:15 for RTL spontaneously into the Race, as Rate meters reported.

You can have a say, the dialogue from “Escape Plan” already and looking for a change? The new streaming service, Disney+ offers you a large range of different films and series. Click here for the free trial period.

Arnie and Sly could provide relaxation

Against “The Masked Singer” went to RTL with repeats of “The 25…” most recently, baden. Seven percent of the market share in the advertising-relevant target group was a very low value that could never be satisfied. With “Guardians of the Galaxy” ran it in the last week, then a little better. Here are 10 percent of the market were, after all, shares on the page.

Accordingly, it seems to be not a bad idea to bet against “The Masked Singer” on a feature film. Who knows, maybe the measure also works today, and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone can actually provide for some relaxation.

You’re a real Action-experts? Then your Knowledge tests in the Quiz:

Did you like this article? Then leave us a comment

on this page, and discuss with us about the latest film releases,

your favorite TV shows and movies you’ve been waiting for eagerly.

We look forward to your opinion.

To the comments