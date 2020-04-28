Richard Lugner: Disappointed about the possible Opera ball out throw

Lugner was disappointed by the decision of the new state Opera Director. “The Opera ball in the lives of its guests, the spectators and the media are of interest mainly for you. Without guests, the Director will remain soon on his Lying to sitting,” says the 87-Year-old. “As a regular guest, the paid for 30 years in good times and in bad times good of his Lodge and its guests for the attention of the world to Vienna and the Opera ball has taken care of, I think it is a questionable solution,” before he brought against the ‘APA’ (Austria press Agency) his lack of understanding.

The presence Lugners to the Opera ball, and its prominent accompaniment, it was followed in the last few years with a large media hype. So he brought in last year, the Italian actress Ornella Muti, among his other guests Sophia Loren (1995), Sarah Ferguson (1997), Pamela Anderson (2003), Paris Hilton (2007) or Kim Kardashian (2014), among others. For 2021, which will be 30. Jubilee would have been a year to the Vienna Opera ball, he would have already found a companion: “I’m negotiating with a really great host, I would dig deep in the pocket and would also like Mr Roscic.”

BANG Showbiz