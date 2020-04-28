Pandemic populism | world | DW

Its the beginning of the rumor in a real news: Angela Merkel’s way. 22. March 2020 the German Chancellor from the Public and officially announced by their spokesman: Angela Merkel must go for fourteen days in Corona-quarantine, because you could have your doctor infected. It is the Top news of the day is all over the media. However, while the established Newspapers and news questions shows, as a government, with the Chancellor in the “home office” works so, begin right-wing conspiracy to murmur theorists and speculate. The Saxon AfD functionary Andreas Albrecht Harlaß not conjectures in social media, Merkel is the only way, you can never get back. The quarantine was more or less advanced. Some of his followers even want to know more: Likely to hide the German Chancellor, in a protective bunker on your country of residence. Have you purchased many years ago in Paraguay.

Merkel off the grid in Paraguay?

Now the Chancellor is now back from the quarantine and is very apparent in Paraguay. But the conspiracy theorists won’t impress much. The Speculate goes on in a large scale.

Has settled on the Chancellor to Paraguay? Obviously not

Scientists at the University of Münster looked at more closely, as right-wing conspiracy theories work in times of Corona-pandemic. From January to March 2020, they examined approximately 120,000 Facebook Posts to various German media. Conclusion: by extensive Corona-reporting of the established Newspapers and broadcasters, and the number of posts grew up in the so-called “alternative media” – that is, in the right publications, which want to distinguish themselves from mainstream media and the political elites.

The Interesting: The “alternative media” reports, in the core the same, verifiable facts, but you associate your reports with speculation. For example, that the Virus had been created in a laboratory or less dangerous than is generally shown. “The alternative media to spread their messages subtly in a harmless-looking communication strategy. Obvious false reports will not fit to this approach”, says Thorsten Quandt, the Director of the study from the University of Münster. You have, however, found populist tendencies in the contributions. “Pandemic populism” scientists call this strategy: a conspiracy theorist, a mix of pandemic with pre-established themes: climate change, refugees and the end of the world fantasies Hiking in a pot with the Coronavirus. Angela Merkel, Greta Thunberg, refugees and Corona in the end, everything would just kind of with everything.

Even if this “pandemic populism” is only a fractional part of the General reporting, managed the “alternative media”, a reference system to build: “We found several cases in which their statements elsewhere were picked up, for example, in the YouTube channel of conspiracy theorists that serve as a secondary distribution system. You refer to the messages of the alternative news media to be credible,” says Thorsten Quandt. This makes it you have your own, blank theses in a larger and more established than you are, in fact. And individual Posts can certainly compete with the ranges and interactions of large media platforms.

Alternative reports in the media, aware of the destructive

Conspiracy theorists do not believe in coincidences. They claim that behind the Scenes, a small Elite pulling the strings. And that these elites against the people, against ordinary people, have conspired. There are always reports of abuse of power and misconduct on the part of politicians and the Powerful, plays into the hands. Media, the spread of such theories, are anything but naive. Platforms such as “Russia Today Germany,” or the rights of the magazine “Compact” operate targeted Propaganda. Simone Rafael from the Amadeu-Antonio-Foundation, observed: “‘Alternative media’ are, according to their own representation in an ‘Info-war’ against the democratic parties and parliamentary democracy. Sprinkle uncertainties to the system fall to bring about.”

Simone Rafael from the Amadeu-Antonio-Foundation: a Closed view of the world with followers of conspiracy theories

And uncertainties currently, there is already no shortage. The pandemic scared the people. Especially since you need to experience that the political leaders laboriously through the crisis of the buttons. For the members of the Bundestag Susann Rüthrich of the mitregiere the social Democrats, therefore, it is Central, this uncertainty seriously: “We need to discuss the decisions public and transparent. You have to play with open cards. In the first Phase of the crisis, the well worked. Now in the second Phase, we must not stifle the debate.”

The politician registered, as the pressure grows, the longer people played must waive their bearing in life. Even proponents of contact, and curfews by the long persistent uncertainty, more susceptible to populist or conspiracy theory.

Especially grateful to be a conspiracy theorist to grasp this is why prominent voices involved in speculation. In Germany the famous musician Xavier Naidoo had just taken care of only for the headlines. In a Video he’s making things up in tears about the launch of a global campaign of liberation. Accordingly, US President, Donald Trump the only reason why Corona have imposed curfews and a large hospital ship sent to New York to behind-the-Scenes mass-kidnapped and abused from needed children to free underground tunnel systems. That is still not over, the Operation is known, of course, has a simple, plausible reason: it’s a secret. Thanks to the awareness of a musician like Xavier Naidoo, it is to create such stories, from the conspiracy of the normal people over zuschwappen circles in the world.

Conspiracy theories and right-wing violence

How dangerous conspiracy theories are for the company? The communication scientist Thorsten Quandt warns in his study: “The alternative media can contribute to the construction of a contradictory and menacing and suspicious view of the world that any ‘official’ statement of the question, to public confusion”. Experts are especially concerned that conspiracy theories are an important building block in the worldview of right-wing violence perpetrators: “it is Precisely in the case of trailers of conspiracy theories we will encounter a closed view of the world with a large measure of coercion: The people see themselves as the only people who can stop the decline,” warns Simone Rafael from the Amadeu-Antonio-Stiftung.

Misled to murder: Stephan E. is suspected of hatred to the CDU-politician Walter Lübcke shot

The longer the Corona pandemic has society in its grip, the more conspiracy theorists could radicalize. The Vice-President of the Bundestag, Petra Pau, feared by the left party. For you the Problem is not a virtual, but very real: “local politicians were exposed in the last few years, particularly right threats. I see the danger, if the local authorities are due to Corona under pressure and certain benefits cut, people then look for someone to blame. The could use the Hetzer.”

Like seriously, this is a danger, shows the murder of the Kassel government President Walter Lübcke (CDU). A right-wing extremist shot him in 2019. The motive: hatred on its refugee-friendly policy.