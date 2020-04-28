Original villain wants to return · KINO.de

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return for “Matrix 4”. However, a well-known villain is not averse to returning.

As “the Matrix” in 1999 in the cinema came, it was truly written story. The Film of the Wachowski siblings revolutionized the Action Genre, and effects introduced, which had as yet not seen. The following parts could not, unfortunately, match the quality of the first “Matrix”film. After a long break, the Franchise is now set to return, because “Matrix 4” is already in production – even with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

However, the former “Matrix”actor Joe Pantoliano had the desire to Franchise, as he is in a Podcast of Cinema blend told:

“Yes, I would be interested in. I do not believe, however, that you get back to me. I’ve tried it already and Lana with small messages requested, but got no answer“. The “Bad Boys for Life”performer speaks so honestly and openly about it, surprised, because such dialogs are more likely to happen in the Background.

“The Matrix 4” has some Surprises

Pantoliano played Cypher, betrayed the Crew of Morpheus and Trinity, and three members killed. He died then in the first part. Still, a return would be possible, since Neo and Trinity are at it again, although you should actually be after “the Matrix: Revolutions” on life. From the plot, not much is known until now, however, the cast is pretty diverse.

In addition to “How I Met Your Mother”-Star Neil Patrick Harris, will also be Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra with. But from the German point of view, you can enjoy: Max Riemelt (“The wave”) also occupy a role in the new “Matrix”film. The mixture of the different actors*impact on the Film, it will show.

Directing this Time, only Lana Wachowski, she’s sitting without her sister Lilly on the Director’s chair. The shooting pause currently due to the Coronavirus. The date for the theatrical release of the 21. May 2021 has not been changed yet. Which cinema films have already been moved, you can read it here.

