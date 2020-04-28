Opera ball 2021 may be without Richard Lugner

Vienna – The Vienna Opera ball could take place in 2021 without Richard Lugner. The new Director of the state Opera Bogdan Roscic said in an Interview with the Kronen Zeitung“We have a very long waiting list and want in the future are those of a right of first refusal, which support us throughout the year. Also in the field of youth development”. The function of the Opera ball-Lady wobbles also.

“The ImageReaders will no longer believe that the Opera ball, is a hosted Show with hired guests”, From argued Roscic for any Lugner -. The new Director also hinted an end for the function of the “Opera ball-Lady”. “But I think it’s time, with the idea of a ‘prom mom’ complete. I think it might be a Committee, with our new circle of friends is represented to be,” said Roscic.

Lugner feels poorly treated

Lugner was disappointed by the decision. “The Opera ball in the lives of its guests, the spectators and the media are of interest mainly for you. Without guests, the Director will remain soon on his Lying to sitting,” said the Builder to the APA. “But we have to wait and see what actually happens”.

Richard Lugner feels badly treated and hopes that he will be to his 30. Jubilee gets a box at the Opera of Vienna. © APA/parish Hofer

Of course, the Builder also feels badly treated. “As a regular guest, the paid for 30 years in good times and in bad times good of his Lodge and its guests for the attention of the world to Vienna and the Opera ball has taken care of, I think it is a questionable solution,” said Lugner. The “image”newspaper writes that he is organizing the Opera ball, keeps Lugner “for a newspaper duck”.

Lugner underlined that he had made the Ball, known internationally. “The APA message, who do I invite to the Opera ball, will be adopted by all agencies in the world. What other messages rather hardly the case. I was on Easter, 2019 in the Souk in Marrakech, and even there, recognized me from two dealers. One of them showed me on his phone a picture of Ellen Macpherson (Lugners guest 2019, Anm.) and to me,” says the Builder.

Negotiations with a new guest star is already

Bitter for Lugner is that 2021 will be 30. Opera ball celebrity escort would be. “I’m negotiating with a really great host, I would dig deep in the bag – and Mr Roscic would like,” said the Builder. If he gets in spite of his effort, no logs, then he would have to accept that. “Then I’ll see the Ball stop in the television.”

Builder and society lion Richard Lugner has revealed in the presence of Christina “Mausi” Lugner at Madame Tussauds in Vienna’s Prater to be the image of wax. © APA/Madame Tussauds/Jobst

The broad role of Lugner to the Opera ball with the corresponding media hype was always discussed again. In the past few years, his Lodge was moved a little to the sidelines, but he always had to get a awarded. Once he stood before the From: 2011 Lugner repeated the Italian, Ruby Rubacuori at the Ball, which was just involved in a sex around the Italian Ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The diplomatic gaffe has brought the former organiser Desiree Treichl-Stürgkh in such a Rage, that they wanted to give the Builder even then, no Lodge more.

Among the largest guest-Coups of the Builder on the Ball Harry Belafonte (1992), Sophia Loren (1995), Sarah Ferguson (1997), Pamela Anderson (2003), Paris Hilton (2007) and Kim Kardashian (2014). In perhaps his last Ball of 2019, he was accompanied by the Italian actress Ornella Muti. (APA)