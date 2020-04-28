Music Video: ‘Semitoo & Marc Korn







Familiar melody in a new guise

Posted by: Tim Franke, on 27. April 2020

“The Melody” by Semitoo & Marc Korn.

Semitoo and Marc Korn have done it again. This time, the experienced producers have made it an iconic melody to conjure up a contemporary Slap-House Track. “The Melody” has become in the Bodybangers Edit extremely catchy and can convince with rich Basslines and a hook to sing along to full. More to the artist, the Track, and where this melody, ever heard did you learn in the following article.

The 3 artists have done this before together, to jointly produce Tracks. The first of the bunch Semitoo is. The Mallorcan is already since 2013 a regular part of the DJ and Dance Charts. Singles like “With You”, “Paradise” or “We Own The Night” are not only played by several DJs, but also Often in international radio shows.

Marc Korn whose real name is Markus Kornschober and lives currently in Spain. The DJ, producer and Songwriter appeared with his Tracks already on numerous Compilations such as Dream Dance, or office. He has a private Label called Bang pool Records and produces also music videos for artists such as Pitbull, Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj.

Behind the Bodybangers are two in Cologne, which will be celebrated for years, primarily for their high-profile Remakes to hide. In their catchy Electro-House style, the Two classic as “Sunglasses at Night” or “For You” revival and were able to achieve several million Streams on Spotify.

The Melody

To put you in suspense: This melody comes from Falco’s iconic “mother, the man with the coke is there”. For “The Melody” have provided the artist you are short in hand with a new English Text that is easy to remember and great to sing along to is suitable. After the Break-Part, atmospheric Pads and rumbling Reese basses serve as an accompaniment, it goes with an elegant Buildup quickly in the direction of Drop. Here is a genre that is typical of all pressure sets in full Bassline, while Groovy Drums, and, later, of the Lead Synth at the onset of the Rest of this class is to dance, Slap-House-contribute to the Banger.

Conclusion: A well-known melody and class-produced, bass-heavy Drops – can points to “The Melody (Bodybangers Edit)” all along the line. For all the Fans of the modern House Sound and the original Falco-classic a clear recommendation!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO_vtNZDbVw(/embed)

