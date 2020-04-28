Mega sweet: The little daughter of Dwayne The Rock Johnson

The youngest daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now 2 years old, and met your parents with Pride. With her Daddy she is the perfect dream team. So cute she looks now …

Happy Birthday, Tia

The little Tiana, called Tia, is the youngest child of actor Dwayne Johnson (47) and his wife, Lauren Hashian (35). In addition to the older daughter, Jasmine Johnson, which has recently become only four, she is also the Proud Papa of “The Rock”. On the occasion of your second birthday, Mama Lauren’s posting this sweet photo of the girl. Your sympathetic Smile, she was definitely from dad, right?

The small Tia white: “Daddy is the best” …

… but mommy also. Dwayne displays on his Instagram Channel regularly how proud he is of his daughter and how much he loves you. For international women’s day, he was enthusiastic at the beginning of March its Community on Instagram with this sweet Video in which he makes Tia repeat: “I’m a pretty girl. I’m a brilliant girl. I’m a clever girl. I can do anything.” So he shows that he would do for his daughter is everything and your on your way everything would allow, and what you wish for. This sweet dad proud is really touching. Finally, he would like to, of course, that also shows how much she loves dad and she asks you to say: “dad is the Best.” The repeated the Little one, and adds quickly: “Mother,” Sweetie, it’s barely…

The world will hear one day from you, my strong little love.

And I can’t promise that I’ll love you for the Rest of your life, but you have my word that I will love you for the Rest of my life and protect you. Dwayne The Rock Johnson Instagram

Corona-home office-employment with “The Rock”

Dwayne is really a full-blood Daddy. The Wrestler is just like all families, much to the home and adheres to the contact barrier. For the employment of his daughter, he gives his all and sings a Million times for you, even if he can’t hear it. So sweet by the sounds of then, and daughter Tia is fully excited.

Fathers and their daughters make our hearts melt, when they are as sweet as Dwayne Johnson and his offspring. He seems as a father of a family completely and take a lot of time for the children. Especially in the current time, it is important that fathers take over the Care work and the mothers support. His wife, Lauren, will be grateful to him certainly, because the little four-year-old sister of Tia must be employed. In the case of the Johnsons, it’s therefore very funny to home. We would like to fly on the wall and look forward to the next super cute video snippets from your everyday life.