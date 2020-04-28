Mark Lanegan about Cobain’s death – laut.de News

Great Grunge-Confession. Nick Cave’s 24/7 Live Stream. Questlove vs Beastie Boys. New Everything Everything and the Killers. 5 questions to Joan As Police Woman.

Inside The Shit (mis) – Are you still sleeping or stream you can? I don’t know how to do it other music journalists, but the dividing lines between work and Private life are blurred, Yes, just completely. After Waking up the first time quickly Dave Grohls newest We-Are-The-World-Sit-In check, or restraint, not the Nirvana concert from this Post Malone? No nonsense, first Podcast of the Drosten -. Pling. Slack-message from a colleague: “Ey, the new Gdansk, voice like at night to three in the beer tent, and a Sound as from the community shower in the men’s Dorm, check Mail“. Okay, bring it on! Oh, an interview offer … Without the daily video conference, you would have no structure. And Yes 15 p.m. time out of the sun. Where we no longer have this luxury problem tomorrow so apparently not for the first time. We stay at the Stream and start with a brand new …

Cinema-Music Documentary

Michael Schuh is a Fan of the Best Band in the world. Except for the Smith’s he listen to the Go-Betweens, Depeche Mode and other 80s heroes. Here he writes about everything that seems to be rudimentary to these groups.