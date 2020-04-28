Katy Perry promotes “American Idol” – and hand hygiene

© Katy Perry/Instagram/Screenshot Of The F. A. Z.

“Wash your hands and turns”

For oblique put up well-known American singer Katy Perry lives up to its reputation: As a hand cleaner bottle disguised advertises them in a video clip for the American talent show “American Idol.” “Watch yourself, wash your hands and switches,” said jury member Perry, in the on Monday, Instagram released neck. In it, she wears a costume with the inscription “American Idol” and “Instant Music Sanitizer” (in English: music cleaner). In the past year, Perry made a chandelier-dress and a Cheeseburger costume headlines. (dpa)