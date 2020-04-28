Katy Perry enlists as a hand cleaner bottle for TV Show – South Tyrol News

For oblique put up well-known US singer Katy Perry (35, “Dark Horse”) makes your reputation: As a hand cleaner bottle disguised advertises them in a video clip for the US casting show “American Idol.”

“Watch yourself, wash your hands and switches,” said jury member Perry, in the on Monday, Instagram released neck. In it, she wears a costume with the inscription “American Idol” and “Instant Music Sanitizer” (in English: music cleaner).

In the past year, Perry made a chandelier-dress and a Cheeseburger costume headlines. In early March, Perry had announced that she was pregnant. The California native and her fiance, British actor Orlando Bloom (43, “Lord of the rings”), expected this summer, their first child together.

INFO: Instagram-Post-Katy Perry: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_dVV8vH00M/