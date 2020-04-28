Joker Stan Wawrinka, the Fans excellent

Stan Wawrinka feeding his Social Media channels skillfully. Source: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is stuck like the Rest of Switzerland for weeks. But idly he remains: From the lake of Geneva, he provides in the social media for some laughs, especially with buddy Paire Benoit.

It begins with Stan Wawrinka and Benoît Paire mix a Cocktail. Most of the time it is the Swiss who pretends to be the recipe. After that, nothing follows a script. Carefree, the two tennis players discuss via Instagram about this and that. “Would you train me?”, ask Paire. Wawrinka responds: “If you show full commitment, Yes. If not, no. – So, no.”

Wawrinka is stuck in the Vaud country, Paire in Marseille. Much distinguishes them. Wawrinka is the hard workers that can grow in the Matches themselves. Paire has a phenomenal feel for the ball, but deficits in the mental and the physical. In normal times they spend together, nevertheless, a lot of time. “Are you Boyfriends?”, reads Wawrinka during the Aperitifs a question of a Follower. “A very, very good question. No, it’s not. But it was on the Tour the rumour.”

“We do a merger with a big Celebration”

The chemistry between Wawrinka and Paire. Both don’t take themselves too seriously. You speak with the Cocktail glass in Hand over their most difficult moments in the career of your desire partner in a Mixed doubles, or the possibility of a common withdrawal. “We do a merger with a big Celebration,” suggests Paire. “You’re celebrating since the beginning of your career,” makes a mockery Wawrinka.

The Swiss and the Frenchman’s teasing uninhibited. Their different view of life and Bouncing around almost lovingly at each other. As a Paire regrets to have no longer work in his career, invested, suggests Wawrinka to change this after the Lockdown: “you’ll regret this in three years.” “This is nice, really well said. I’ll have a glass and think about it,” says Paire under a great deal of laughter.

Thousands have followed in the recent weeks, the “StanPairo”, whose template was a private Facetime Chat between Wawrinka and Paire. Sometimes the “Apéro lasted” about three hours and ended only after midnight. “I try to entertain people, to lose the good mood,” said Wawrinka, compared to the Western Swiss television to be Social-Media-concept. “It’s about being creative.”

Chat with Evert and Djokovic

1.2 million follow Wawrinka on Instagram, and 1.7 million on Twitter. The are include significantly less Followers than, for example, Roger Federer, Serena Williams or Rafael Nadal. But hardly any of the Topcracks in Tennis proves during the Corona pandemic as much imagination and Humor as the Lausanne. Pictures show him in Lockdown, among others at the Backgammon, and the Tête-à-tête with a huge plush animal.

For his 35. Birthday a month ago, Wawrinka turned up a Video which shows him to be sad at an empty table, before finally, a good half-dozen Wawrinka’s popping up to give him a birthday cake to bring over and to let him live. The singer Bastian Baker suspected, given the many contributions that Wawrinka is locked up with a “Instagramerin”.

Wawrinka, who is in contact with the traditional media tend to be cautious about the price since a month a lot. In a Chat with the former world-class tennis player Chris Evert, he spoke among other things about his ten-year-old daughter Alexia, and the Big 3 in Tennis. Against which he plays the most? (Djokovic) who is the Best? (Federer) But also as a questioner, he convinced. Novak Djokovic he wanted to know in another Chat about why Federer and Nadal are more popular than the Serb.

That Wawrinka loses before the louder Receptions and ancillary activities in the Form, is unlikely. The break will do him after 18 years on the Tour, also good. In addition, he attempts to train five times per week. The evidence he provides, of course InstagramYou see him in the Video, the variety of Exercises – along with those seven Wawrinka’s, who also celebrated his birthday.