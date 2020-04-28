How dangerous deniers of Corona and climate change may be?: Of the culture of the deniers and propagandists…

COMMENT BY STEPHAN LEIFELD

Yesterday evening I’ve seen with my sons on YouTube the Science Fiction film “Waterworld”. About twenty-five years ago, I was at the time, even in the cinema, to enjoy Dennis Hopper and Kevin Costner on the big screen. The idea of the film has moved me always. Long before friday-for-future it is here that the artistic message of a Dennis Hopper that can warn people before a global environmental catastrophe. In the first Minute of him telling apocalyptic world, have resulted in melted ice caps on the far-reaching Flooding apparently all of the living space. In each of the scenes to formulate “his” people mutually, “that the previous people responsible for it”. My boys were really impressed by the Film, the special effects of 1995, a little restricted, to the now-drenched TV-eyes…

In the course of the action, the people seek not a Holy Grail but, rather, for a type-rated country. Mainland in the middle of Waterworld. Fertile ground, not wavering, calm, fresh water, peace. The Hero is a so-called Ichtyo Sapiens, a man with gills. More people come from various groups, which has brought about the post-apocalyptic world. There are “Smoker”, with fossil fuels continuing to be able to allow others to suppress and deprive groups. The Film is briefly mentioned so-called “Slaver”, which are hardly in the plot visible, but to make the name, well simple people slaves. Other people are “driving” traders, on boats, on-the-go, all kinds of barter. The currency is “Hydro,” as it is called there, the clean drinking water. The Film even shows the conversion of urine to drinkable water, and land reclamation through Recycling of the deceased. The topic of inbreeding in the very limited settlements of this utopian world is only mentioned in passing, in a scene when you want to move the “fish man” to “breeding” with a very young woman. …Because I I don’t want to spoil everything – new – German -, soon, that the Film may not hold for all of the people, a kind of good end.

This morning my boys wanted to encorporate the theme of the film. We have been on the web sites of Greenpeace and WWF, have looked on YouTube, how this could happen with the ice caps actually. Here, you can understand even some of the theories with experiments in the home “kitchen laboratory”. For example, you can make a glass of drinking water with ice cubes to the brim. When the ice melts, runs no water over the edge of the Vessel. This attempt results in the world of climate change deniers like to dismiss Greta Thunberg and the friday-for-future-movement time as a Spinner. But the result is, if one takes into account that in our oceans, not freshwater. You have to make the attempt with salt water, will change the ratio of water displacement and density. Then a lot of water is actually running. My boys were deeply impressed. The younger son is almost 11 years old and then said that you could but for the sake of the world and people, on Sundays the car. “We are, however, also during the Corona-time is hardly somewhere to ride”. I then explained to my son that I know of this idea of “car-free Sunday” so long as the Film we have last night seen together. I would have liked to have said something else.

Now I’m sitting here, writing these lines, and question not only me, but also, and especially you readers, what are the climate change – and Corona-could move the deniers to gamble recklessly with our future. A folk wisdom comes to me again: “Out of sight, out of mind…”. The Covid-19 would be so-excitation visible five-metre-high, loud and shrill, and would smell like old socks, could possibly perceive a lot more people of the current threat. The same with climate change. The would have to be a 70-Meter-high water column, in the middle of the market, so everyone can see how the water is literally more than up to our necks, if we do not change anything.

I’m seriously Worried about the future of my children. At the same time with the climate right AfD deniers are apparently currently a lot of people from the left spectrum to the streets to agitate for “their freedom and fundamental rights” against the existence of Corona. This is an unholy Alliance. Right and left the Mob has taken almost 100 years ago, a democracy in Germany, from the fishing, by raging street battles. From the Kapp Putsch to Hitler-Putsch, was Germany back to.

What is Left, to keep the memory of Karl Liebknecht and Rosa Luxemburg high, and “Never again fascism” call currently connects with many AfD supporters, a number of Impfgegnern, Trump Fans, Holocaust-deniers and self-declared “people’s teachers” as Nikolai Nerling, as well as Christians with Jute bags?

Some of them were last week Saturday at the so-called “hygiene demo” in front of the Berlin Volksbühne. Many more of them, cavorting in the social networks, to rush against our System. You can quote the articulated hatred, especially against Angela Merkel, hardly appropriate, if you want to reach younger readers.

Apparently, it was a mixed lateral front of outsiders, from the left, right, esoteric, and spiritual spectrum to want to put together at least a civil war or a Revolution – start. Politicians who are not on such pages on-the-go, not noticed the sound on the streets these days, under your cheese dome life is currently in a deep sleep, it seems to me. Otherwise I can not explain to me why none of the political prominence of once-clear words.

An AfD is largely known to be against findings from the scientific knowledge resistant. But the spectrum of those who deny that the pandemic is only at the beginning, goes much further. Parts of the FDP to keep the actions of the Federal government for plated, on the “values-Union” extends the view deep into the CDU. Merz and Laschet can hardly be a possibility with apparent Better Knowledge of the incumbent Chancellor, Individual politicians of the Union to withdraw to recognize to the public the meaning of the measures, prior to dash on the other hand, the easing of measures of protection. In the SPD it doesn’t look much better. It seems to be a Balance of human life on the one hand, and economic losses to the capital, on the other side.

Virologists and epidemiologists warn is currently in the majority urge to normalize the conditions of life too early:

The Virus could then spread uniformly in the population and lead to a renewed outbreak of significantly higher numbers of victims

I fear that many of the people is clear enough. So I’m coming back to the cited Film. The idea presented is not new. The polar ice caps are melting, the sea level is rising. Polar bears are drowning, but what are polar bears in the eyes of most of the people are already. Completely no matter. People in Bangladesh and elsewhere are drowning. But what people are already “elsewhere” for the other people? … Doesn’t matter. … And as long as it’s “only” people die to Corona, which do not belong to the own family, it is to some people, apparently, just as no matter. Today I was able to read such a formulated question in the case of Facebook, “who has people within the family who have died in Corona…”.

The day before yesterday, a well-Known, formulated in conversation with me, that “the death of the elderly, and the Vorerkrankten would probably be a kind of natural Selection”. He is already more than 50 years and heavy smoker. With this setting, he won’t make it in my life for sure in my circle of friends. But his attitude is unfortunately not so rare. And that is the Dangerous thing. It is not the restriction of basic right, for a few weeks. But the brutalization of society is the real Problem, I think. Vorerkrankte and senior citizens also have a right to life, as children also. It seems to me to be cynical, between the generations to offset. Most of the seniors are already below the Corona-Victims in appropriate facilities, not died, at home, in the circle of your Love…

Finally, I want to direct the thoughts to the Film, in order to close the conceptual circle for today. A brute with a slashing weapon gehenkter man’s not actually dying at this axe, but as a result of dramatically high blood loss and failure of organs. That is the logic of the deniers, right?