Home office-spectacle: NFL Draft: New Quarterback for the Packers biggest Surprise – Sportmix

All coaches and managers worked from home and goods via the Internet, telephone and mobile phone contact. Major technical glitches, there were not. Because the usual embrace with the new professionals was not possible on stage, promised League Boss Roger Goodell a different Form of fun and was a on Twitter and shared Video as he danced with pass receiver Jerry Jeudy for the Song “Toosie Slide” by Drake. The Draft is seven rounds and three days.

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to engage with the first Pick for Quarterback Joe Burrow. He had to get to 60 thrown Touchdown passes last the Heisman Trophy as the best College Football players in the United States, and also with Louisiana State University to the national championship won. “A dream come true,” said burrows in an Interview on ESPN.

Burrow was the first of a total of three Quarterbacks among the first six selected players. The Miami Dolphins opted for Tua Tagovailoa, the outstanding Talent is to certify that was, however, due to a hip injury as questionable. The Los Angeles Chargers chose Justin Herbert as a new playmaker.

At the Draft, the NFL must select a team from the young players. The worst teams have the biggest selection. So the League wants to make over the years, seen for equal opportunities, the decisions are therefore important and to the last Detail, calculated. The teams are allowed to swap their positions.