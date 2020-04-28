Hailey Bieber shows 3 Jeans Trends for summer from Levi’s

In March 2020 Hailey Bieber was on the Cover of the German VOGUE magazine, is now currently the very successful woman of Justin Bieber, the campaign face of Levi’s. Together with Will Smith’s son Jaden, presented to the 23-Year-old the latest Jeans Trends of the famous Denim Brand. We introduce you to three Trends that you can pick up this summer.

1. Denim Shorts

Hailey Bieber is wearing black denim Shorts for a Boho-blouse

Denim Shorts this summer to the middle of the thigh, as we know from previous decades. The colour of the spectrum from White through Blue to Black. Hailey Bieber is wearing the Shorts in the Levi’s campaign to lace-up Boots, and a folk blouse.

2. Double Denim

Color matched: Jeans pants and jeans jacket Levi’s

Double Denim, so to Combine several denim Parts, for 60 years, part of the fashion. Be it Jeans-trousers plus a jeans shirt, denim shirt under a denim jacket or jeans jacket with Jeans pants. Marilyn Monroe wore the double denim Style on the Set of “Misfits, not society” in the year 1960. In the case of Levi’s there are this season, matching pants and Jackets in a dark wash.

3. Light Wash

Denim with a light wash of Levi’s © All Rights Reserved © SF Digital Studio, Inc.

But also bright washes are all the rage in 2020. Levi’s for women and men with a frayed hem and a straight cut.

