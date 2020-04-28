Godzilla in the stone of time: Michael Dougherty would like to turn a primeval film

After the hoped-for success of Godzilla: King of Monsters to the box office had it, Warner Bros. and Legendary pressed first verses once on the brake your Monster. Should Godzilla vs. Kong also only manageable, it is very likely that the organizers of the film universe, fully to files.

This is Director Michael Dougherty does not stop, however, to discuss further ideas for possible sequels. So Dougherty told recently on Twitter that he would love to make an ancient Godzilla.

“I love the idea that Godzilla and the other titans not to live for Thousands if not even millions of years, and the actual ruler of the earth. Therefore, I wanted the titans in the ancient hieroglyphs. I would love to make a Godzilla BC, where we finally get this ancient world of humans and monsters to see, practically a modern Ray Harryhausen would Film. Or we even go a step further and take the people completely out of the Film.”

It remains to be seen whether he can translate this dream once. Be Godzilla: King of the Monsters flopped at the box office and played with a Budget of 170 to 200 million dollars only 388 million dollars. The future of the Franchise is now in the hands of Director Adam Wingard. The Godzilla vs. Kong comes after previous plans on 19. November in the German cinemas.