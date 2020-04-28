From “The godfather” to “The Irishman” with Al Pacino 80 | culture

Los Angeles Al Pacino is a Hollywood outsider. Despite a brilliant career on the screen, he remains the theatre of loyalty. In Los Angeles he misses his New York home, aged 80, he is the series Star.

From “The godfather” to “The Irishman” with Al Pacino 80 is

Al Pacino is a screen legend, but his recent transformation of art in “The Irishman” (2019) helped with some digital effects.

The US actor, this Saturday (25. April) 80. Celebrates birthday, has been subjected to in the mafia epic of an elaborate makeover. Star Director Martin Scorsese, left, alongside Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci over a period of 40 years age. But in the end, it was the art of acting, which brought the brilliance of Pacino in this year, his ninth Oscar nomination.





“The Irishman” is the epic story of gangster Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who is said to have killed in the Commission of the Mafia, the Union leader, Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). The real Hoffa used in the 60s and 70s, close Connections to the underworld, and sat temporarily in the prison. As the hot-tempered, unteachable men Hoffa Pacino in the best shape to be running. Believe it or not – it was his first collaboration with Director Scorsese, with De Niro, Pacino had already turned classics like “The godfather part II” or “Heat”.

With almost 80 years of mixed Pacino’s last three productions. On the supporting role in “The Irishman” followed in the spring, a series-main role in “the Hunters”. In the Nazi hunter series on Amazon Prime, the gray-haired Star plays a Holocaust Survivor who makes with helpers hunt for hidden living Nazis. Prior to that, he had a gig as a movie agent in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” that gives the Leonardo DiCaprio-played Western heroes Rick Dalton in Hollywood.

At the Oscars in February, it was, of all things, his Co-Star Brad Pitt, has won as supporting actor in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars, while Pacino for “The Irishman” came up empty.

But Pacino can console themselves with a Golden boy. 20 years after his first Oscar nomination for “The godfather” (1973), he managed it in the eighth starting with the role of a blind Ex-officer and robbery some Charmeurs Frank Slade in “scent Of a woman” (1993) on the Oscar stage. Prior to that, he had been for performances in films such as “Serpico” (as a broken Cop), “dog days” (hostage taker), or “Glengarry Glen Ross” (as a devious real-estate agent) to be nominated.

Of course, it was his portrayal of Michael Corleone in the Mafia Drama “The Godfather” (“godfather”), the Pacino the Hollywood-made Star. Director Francis Ford Coppola was at the time, against the doubting producer, who considered the young Italian-American Alfredo James Pacino in the beginning for the role of the son of the “godfather” Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) is too soft. In the Mafia trilogy (1972-1990) became Pacino’s character from the good students to the cold-blooded head of the family clan.

Pacino did not have an easy Childhood. After the early divorce of his parents, he grew up under poor conditions in the Sicilian grandparents in the Bronx, New York. His mother, Rose worked for a time in a movie theater. The love of acting, he discovered as a Teenager.

In the case of the New York theater group “The Living Theatre” he had worked in the early 60s with Martin Sheen, told Pacino in February in a newspaper interview with the “Daily Inquirer” about his beginnings. They had lived from Hand to mouth. “I loved this life,” gushed the actor. He had been a very creative time in New York’s Greenwich Village.

Pacino took on the case of Charles Laughton and the legendary “Method”teacher Lee Strasberg classes. With the end of the 20 he was on the New York stage, on the screen, he noticed for the first time in 1970 as a neurotic drug dealer in “panic in Needle Park”. Despite a Hollywood career of a Shakespeare Fan, and it remained in the theatre loyal and always returned to the stage in Oscar Wilde’s “Salome”, in Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”, in Brecht’s “rise and fall of Arturo Ui” and in “king Oedipus” of Sophocles. In 2015, he appeared in the Drama “China Doll” on Broadway in New York.

He miss his home city of New York, told Pacino to the “Daily Inquirer”. But because of his three children, he live in Los Angeles. “Your life is an important part of my life,” assured the Star. Pacino was never married. The twins Anton and Olivia from his relationship with the actress Beverly D’angelo are 19 years old. The oldest daughter, Julie (30) works as a film producer, her mother is a drama teacher. Pacino has had many years of liaisons, including his “mentor”-colleague Diane Keaton.

With a view to its 80. Birthday said Pacino in the newspaper interview that he regards the round anniversary in a more relaxed fashion. With the mid-70, he had sensed a change in his life. “I like it, as I now see things. I wish I would have felt 20 years ago, but now I understand it”.

To the comments