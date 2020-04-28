Fridays for the Future – New standards for the online protest

Simon Teune in conversation with Nicole Dittmer

A FFF-Demonstration without people, but with their signs – at 24.4. on the Lawn in front of the Bundestag. (imago images / A. Frederick)

In many countries, has shown “Fridays for Future” this Friday, it is expected that with the climate movement in the corona crisis is – at least online. For the protest researcher Simon Teune, this is an impressive Signal to the policy.

It was the big issue in front of the corona crisis: the fight against climate change. The young, dedicated people of the “Fridays for Future” had brought him to the top of the political Agenda.

Then they had to disappear from the streets, and it was a Greta Thunberg and their supporters and followers. Until today. For the Friday lunch Fridays for our Future, was called “” an online demonstration of the Motto: #fight every crisis.

Simon Teune followed the action. He is Director of the Institute for Protest and movement research, and she found “an impressive ending” – even without the masses on the street: “What are Fridays for the Future, today, has certainly set the standard for how Protest online can be like – and how many people you can mobilize and reach.”

“A reminder to the politicians”

More than 20,000 people, and have only followed the Stream of the “Fridays for the Future of Germany” on Facebook. The YouTube Video already has over 100,000 views. It shows how the climate activist Luisa Neubauer speaks to the Bundestag with numerous Supporters and Support, surrounded by a number of protest signs on the Lawn.

In front of the Bundestag Fridays for Future low-put “” protest signs, and streamed the action. (Fridays for Future Germany)

Of course, it was a different experience of community, to demonstrate together, says Teune. The could not replace the online protest as well. “But the Protest today is a reminder of the protests on the street, and also a reminder to politicians and other responsible makers that the climate movement is more capable of being mobilised.” The action has benefited, that the movement had already been organized very much in the network.

Perspective Teune does not believe that the issue of climate in Germany will forget in the course of the corona of a crisis. Internationally, the Situation was different, however: “When in India in a short period of time, millions of people without income, then it is clear that as poverty and Hunger, this is a gigantic economic crisis, the climate policy will cover. That is, the international climate movement is asked quite differently, as she was now.”

