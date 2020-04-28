Freiburg: help for obsessive-Compulsive disorder – Sigma-Institute in Freiburg offers a point of contact

Zoom in on?

Who belongs to the 3.8% of the German suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder, is in a prominent society: Hollywood icons such as Charlize Theron discuss in public your obsessive-compulsive disorder, David Beckham is not told in Interviews, that he can withstand when items are available in odd number. The question remains: How does the help I can get to me and what works against constraints? Escitalopram, sertraline, paroxetine, or fluoxetine: These so-called Serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are antidepressants that develop but through their influence on the brain's own neurotransmitters also have an effect against constraints. Still strong prejudices against psychotropic drugs are a cornerstone of our society. Fears of side effects or addiction will be fueled by the already widespread distrust of the pharmaceutical industry. In particular, SSRI second-Generation are considered to be particularly low in side-effects and will not be counted, therefore, without reason, to the so-called "Clean Drugs". Similarly, the dependency risk is pure myth; SSRIs on the serotonergic System of the brain's metabolism, therefore have no influence on the reward center of the brain. The latter is for the development of addiction is essential. Therefore, antidepressants not dependent, either physically or mentally. Also, the Argument that you just have to change with tablets, the own personality in an unnatural way, no longer is. A person who breaks a leg, does not dispense with the plaster, because this occurs naturally in the body. SSRI's have the plaster, however, that you add to the body no messenger, but to act in such a way that they activate the brain's own neurotransmitters again. Anyone who remains skeptical, and a drug treatment rather would like to avoid, has still further possible therapy options. In the Sigma-centre of Bad Säckingen, a multi is worn-modal, interdisciplinary approach. And the Sigma-Institute in the new doctors house (Wirth road 9) at the diakonia hospital now offers in Freiburg for private people and patients insured with a personal and discreet access to advice in the area of psychological and psychosomatic discomfort. In addition to the above-mentioned combination of psychotherapy and drug treatment, the clinic offers a range of creative and body-oriented therapy process. The expressed attitude that it is not the disease but the person is the focus, can mean an important Foundation for the reactivation of own resources of the person Concerned. In the end, is aligned with each of the therapeutic endeavor that people find their own way back, you can go with your own feet. On the management of obsessive-compulsive disorder is transmitted, this means the recapture of an important piece of our own freedom. To complete it with Jean-Jacques Rousseau's words: The freedom of the people lies in the fact that he can do what he wants, but that he must not do what he wants.