Footballer David Bada: Tom Brady or Russell Wilson”,” would sink in a dream

A dream comes true: The German Footballer David Bada has made for his Chance at a NFL career much.

Munich/Washington (USA) – A dream comes true: The German Footballer David Bada (25) has a Chance to NFL Career, done a lot.

The German Footballer David Bada (25) has made for his Chance at a NFL career much. (Archive image) © imago images/Eibner



“I want to sack Tom Brady (42) or Russell Wilson (31)! To bring the whole of the living legend to the ground, that would be a dream,” said the 25-Year-old defender in an Interview on “ran.de“.

A program for the promotion of international talents has managed the Munich native in the provisional squad of the Washington Redskins. Jacob Johnson (25) from Stuttgart made the New England Patriots in this way in the past season in the ‘ 53 squad, and inserts in the strongest Football League in the world.

Bada was in Germany for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns will be active. The big step in the United States means to him infinitely.

“Indescribable! I couldn’t believe it! To me, a few tears even came. I didn’t realized it still, that I think I’ll play in the NFL,” he said. “You dream your whole life and now it will finally come true.”