“Everest”: Hans Kammerlander on the tragedy on the highest mountain in the world

On the slopes of Shishapangma, the storm is raging. Alone at the summit: Hans Kammerlander. “It’s so blown, it was borderline. But I didn’t know, the descent is so hard, I’ll be back in a couple of hours,” says the South Tyrol in his Tour on the 8027-Meter-the lowest of all the 14 eight-thousanders in may 1996. Around 100 kilometres to the East, in the Himalaya, a tragedy was impending meanwhile. After a change in the weather, tens of climbers killed came in from the storm even more fierce measures taken, the Everest (8848 m) life. The Drama was from the with appreciating U.S. journalist Jon Krakauer (Into the Icy depths, 1997) poignant remedy, from the Icelandic Director Baltasar Kormákur in the spectacular strip “Everest” Packed.