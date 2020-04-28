Emma Watson: This is your new friend Leo Alexander Robinton

Who is Emma Watson’s new boyfriend is?

The new Partner of actress Emma Watson it should be according to MailOnline to Leo Alexander Robinton, a managing Director from California. Leo Robinton worked in the past, among other things, for a company that specializes in Cannabis, to this but have to leave in June 2019. He has a twin brother, and three other siblings.

The Couple was first seen in October of last year, as it kissed in front of a bakery.

Leo Alexander Robinton & Emma Watson: So serious the relationship is already

According to Media reports should have presented the “Harry Potter”Star Emma Watson’s friend Leo Robinton her parents, Jacqueline and Chris. The actress is known for her private life to protect as good as possible. So Partner Leo Alexander put out, for example, all Social-Media Accounts after the photo went in the autumn of of him and Emma Watson through the media.

Finally, the “Little Women”actress and the managing Director in December in “The Ivy were seen” in St John’s Wood. In November Emma Watson said in a Cover Story for British VOGUE “I’m happier Single”.

