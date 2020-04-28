Emma Watson: Is this your new friend? – Köln

Finally, it was revealed, who is the husband of Emma Watson’s page! It is the Californian businessman Leo Robinton.

The “Harry Potter”Star Emma Watson seems to be head over heels in love! The 30-year-old actress, who starred most recently in the Oscar-nominated Film “Little Women”, was caught in October last year in London at the Kiss with a mysterious man. Now it is clear who are the Lucky ones. Leo Robinton, a Californian, a 30-year-old businessman. Apparently, the relationship between the two is even so serious that Emma Watson her parents, Jacqueline and Chris, the man at your side has presented. The relationship of the unit to the Public, to prevent the actress and the business man actually. A source revealed: “Emma and Leo have done everything in their Power to keep their relationship a secret. After they were photographed in October during the Kiss, removed Leo from all social media, in order to protect their Romance.” But Leo’s closeness to his girlfriend Emma, not remained unnoticed by his former colleagues, who were shocked to see their friend in the arms of a world-famous actress.

Emma Watson: Wanted to keep the relationship a secret

Emma Watson described himself in a Interview with British Vogue last November as a “self-partnered”, so in a relationship with yourself. The former child star for his role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” is known, said at the time: “I believed the whole “I’m happy to be Single”-the conversation never. I thought that it was all a lie. It has taken a long time, but I am now really very happy.” However, the actress confirmed that she and also with men on Dates Dating. Emma Watson was rumored to have a relationship with her “Harry Potter”-Tom Felton, after a photo that shows last year in their pajamas, excited Fans. But Tom made it clear in November 2019 to be Single and confirmed even Emma’s words, as “partners” happy. “I think, at the present time there is no need to be with someone, just to be with someone, hence the idea of self partnership, I like that,” said the 32-Year-old in an Interview. In 2018, Emma met with the New York-based businessman Brendan Wallace. In 2014, the actress also had a Romance with Rugby player Matt Janney of Oxford University. After a year of the relationship, however, was in the breaks. Emma Watson described her separation, and later as “terrible”.