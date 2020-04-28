Deadlier pandemics to come? Greta Thunberg shocks with a new message

The Corona pandemic is only the beginning? Greta Thunberg (17) to this question is no reassuring answer…

Stockholm (Sweden) – For all, the hope for better times, Greta Thunberg (17) now the really bad news.

Greta Thunberg (17) makes a new Tweet anything other than courage. © Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AP/dpa



On Monday night, she reported on her Twitter Account and wrote:

“On the Coronavirus pandemic is likely to be even more deadly and devastating scissors disease outbreaks will follow if the root cause of the rampant is not stopped at the end of the destruction of the natural world – fast, to warn the world’s leading experts on biodiversity.”

In fact, Thunberg not only directs an article by the British “Guardian“further, in the above-mentioned experts. This type is actually only one species on earth, the debt to the Corona of a pandemic: us.

The professors Josef Settele, Sandra Díaz, Eduardo Brondizio, and Dr. Peter Daszak, published on Monday an article in which they warn:

“The rampant deforestation, the uncontrolled expansion of agriculture, intensive use of agriculture, mining and infrastructure development, as well as the exploitation of wild species have created a ‘perfect storm’ for the spread of diseases.”