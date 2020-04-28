David Bada dreams of Sack against Tom Brady or Russell Wilson

Washington Redskins



German Footballer Bada has big dreams in the NFL







Icon photo.

Photo: Shutterstock





Washington The German Footballer David Bada has made for his Chance at a career in the NFL a lot. The 25-Year-old is in the provisional squad of the Washington Redskins, and now hopes first of all on inserts.

<br /> <br />



“I want to sack Tom Brady or Russell Wilson. To bring the whole of the living legend to the ground, that would be a dream,“ said the defender in an Interview on ran.de. A program for the promotion of international talents has managed the Munich native in the provisional squad of the Washington Redskins. Jacob Johnson, of Stuttgart, made the New England Patriots in this way in the past season in the ‘ 53 squad, and inserts in the strongest Football League in the world.

Bada was in Germany for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns will be active. The step in the USA means a lot to him. “Indescribable! I couldn’t believe it! To me, a few tears even came. I didn’t realized it still, that I think I’ll play in the NFL,“ he said. “You dream your whole life and now it will finally come true.”

(ako/dpa)