Corona crisis in the United States: California Governor warns of crowding on beaches





The scenes from last weekend had alerted Gavin Newsom apparently. In Sunny weather, had been going on at some of the beaches a lot – too much for the tastes of the Governor of California. He has appealed in the corona of crisis to the citizens of the state of, to be observed on the beaches in the future, the Virus-rules. “The Virus makes on the weekend break,” said Newsom on Monday in an Online press conference.

In the southern California counties of Orange and Ventura were streamed on Sunday in temperatures of over 30 degrees, many people on the beaches. The local beaches are not closed, in contrast to those in neighboring Los Angeles. The pictures of the beaches in Orange and Ventura are “exactly the example of what not to do,” said Newsom. He warned that the crowds on the beaches of the “significant progress” in California in the fight against the Coronavirus, would be seriously compromised. The Virus “don’t go back home because of our coasts is a Sunny day”.

Newsom emphasized, however, that the restrictions of public life would be observed in the West coast of the state of the population is still to a large extent. In California relatively quickly exit restrictions had been imposed, which has prevented, according to experts, a clearer spread of the Virus in the most populous U.S. state.

Celebrity task force to help organise the restart In California so far, around 45,000 pierce were recorded with the Coronavirus. The official death toll of the pandemic was there on Monday in 1753. The Democrat Newsom had presented ten days ago, a working group of politicians and business people, the plans for the economic Opening-up and a restart after the Corona-forced break to cooperate in it. To this category belongs also the Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.