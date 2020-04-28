Cool! Avengers – Infinity War-set photo confirms costume exchange

So cool Avengers – Infinity Was may be, it could have been even cooler to come. Or someone wouldn’t have seen the like of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) “Iron Strange” is? Concept images show him in the Iron Man armor, an idea, which was (unfortunately) removed from the screenplay. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) should be Strange to lend his armor to protect him on Ebony maw’s space ship before the torture needles of the Thanos minions.

Then a photo of Downey Jr circulated also., he is wearing the floating Cape of good Doctors. It has been suggested that maybe he was just messing around on Set, but now it is clear that Strong and Strange indeed, almost the costumes have changed. Last weekend hosted ComicBook.com a quarantine-Live-Watch-Party for Avengers – Infinity Wasalso, the screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely involved. As a result, shared McFeely is a never-before-seen set photo of Cumberbatch in the Iron Man armor! There have been other versions of this rescue, he tweeted this. Some had simply been to great (and long) to maintain them. But one can dream…