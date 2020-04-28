Britney Spears dancing against quarantine boredom

Britney Spears has found a good antidote to boredom: Dance. The singer posted on her “Instagram”page, several Videos, in which you omitted in your body by shakes. She calls on her Fans to do the same.

Under such a Clip, the 38 wrote-Year-old, for example: “now That’s just you to be yourself and that is all what we can really do! Play more, drive carefully, wash your hands, wear your masks and take care of your body. P. S.: Oh, and don’t forget to have fun!“

Sometimes Britney Spears dancing also to the music of her Ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Photo: (c) David Gabber / PR Photos