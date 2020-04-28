Arnold Schwarzenegger sings a “Happy Birthday” for his donkey





Arnold Schwarzenegger must love his Pets – again and again they appear in Videos that the Hollywood star and former Governor of California, posting in social media. The other day he took donkeys Lulu and dwarf pony Whiskey even in the Unlock for the Late-Night Show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

On the occasion of Lulu’s first birthday, there was now a new Video on Twitter: Therein Schwarzenegger sings Serenade the donkey was a birthday. While he gives his “Happy Birthday” to the Best, is he feeding the birthday child with pastries on a table. “The candles are unnecessary here,” jokes the 72-Year-old, while the donkeys devouring the pastries.

“They are everywhere” “Here’s another one,” says Schwarzenegger. “Yeah, you got him.” After the donkey has everything eaten, admonished the actor, now, but it should be enough. “Look at the jealous comes in,” he says. Shortly afterwards, the camera pans and shows the dwarf pony of Whiskey, the cranes his head over the table, sniffs and big eyes makes.

In the Switch to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” had Schwarzenegger said, the animals would move freely in his house. “You run around in the house, go up and down the stairs, they are everywhere.”