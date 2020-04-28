Arnold Schwarzenegger during a Sunny bike ride with girlfriend

Arnold Schwarzenegger (72) distributes unpleasant thoughts, apparently, with a sport unit with your loved ones! The former Bodybuilder is like many others, due to the current Situation mainly from home. Boredom? In the case of him, failure display, for example, he deals with families-cleaning units, or cute cuddle Sessions with a private Mini-horse and donkey. In spite of all sporting activities for the Ex still seem to be a politician of great importance. He shows up extremely often when Cycling – currently in a nice company!

On Sunday, the actor swung, in fact, not alone on his ride to turn a round by the Los Angeles – his partner Heather Milligan made him in this society. The blonde is already for five years, on the side of the “Terminator”Stars and 27 years younger! Despite the age difference Arnie in terms of Sport can be quickly, no one something of an illusion, Because Heather had trouble in the fast-paced Schwarzenegger on the bike obtain. The Sunny bike ride at the Start: The former Mr. universe Ralf Möller (61) – he and Arnie for many years close friends and often travel together.

Arnie and Ralf know for over 35 years, and not only train together in the gym. The two of them were in many walks of life – whether professionally or privately.

Display

River / MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan

Display

BG004/Bauer Griffin.com / MEGA Heather Milligan and Ralf Möller

Display

enewsimage / action press Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Möller on bicycles in November 2019

Vote View result



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de