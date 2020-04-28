American Football – NFL Draft: New Quarterback for the Packers biggest Surprise – sports

Los Angeles (dpa) – The only real Surprise in the first round of the NFL Draft could provide for the end of an Era. After a business meeting with the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers picked up at 26. Point Quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers are headed for years of Aaron Rodgers, one of the best players in the Football League on this Position. Rodgers is 36 years old. “I’m super excited,” said the 21-year-old Love the TV channel ESPN. “I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers succeeded once, unexpectedly, Brett Favre as a playmaker for the Packers and is considered one of the best Quarterbacks in the history of the strongest Football League in the world. Immediately after the decision, there was first speculation, that the New England Patriots, Rodgers could commit as a successor to Tom Brady. Whichv 43-year-old Brady had left the Club after 20 years and six Wins in the Super Bowl in the direction of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots gave up your right of access in the first round to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Instead of one Night, with fireworks and boat in Las Vegas the first round of the major NFL event was trips to the Super Bowl for the Teams, although unchanged in serious consequences, but because of the Corona pandemic, not the bombastic Show of the past years.

All coaches and managers worked from home and goods via the Internet, telephone and mobile phone contact. Major technical glitches, there were not. Because the usual embrace with the new professionals was not possible on stage, promised League Boss Roger Goodell a different Form of fun and was a on Twitter and shared Video as he danced with pass receiver Jerry Jeudy for the Song “Toosie Slide” by Drake. The Draft is seven rounds and three days.

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to engage with the first Pick for Quarterback Joe Burrow. He had to get to 60 thrown Touchdown passes last the Heisman Trophy as the best College Football players in the United States, and also with Louisiana State University to the national championship won. “A dream come true,” said burrows in an Interview on ESPN.

Burrow was the first of a total of three Quarterbacks among the first six selected players. The Miami Dolphins opted for Tua Tagovailoa, the outstanding Talent is to certify that was, however, due to a hip injury as questionable. The Los Angeles Chargers chose Justin Herbert as a new playmaker.

At the Draft, the NFL must select a team from the young players. The worst teams have the biggest selection. So the League wants to make over the years, seen for equal opportunities, the decisions are therefore important and to the last Detail, calculated. The teams are allowed to swap their positions.