Álvaro Soler private: J. Lo owes the singer a lot, but SHE is his dream woman!

Music and travel to determine the life of Álvaro Soler. The singer been traveling for almost his whole life across the globe. There’s not much time for a Private life. If he is still in a relationship, you can find here.

Álvaro Soler private: Musical Talent runs in the family

Álvaro Soler was on 9. January 1991 as Álvaro Soler Tauchert was born as the son of a Spanish mother and a German father in Barcelona. Early on the small, Álvaro interested in music, and already at the age of ten years of piano lessons. Together with his younger brother Gregory Soler Tauchert, he later founded the Band Urban Light and reached in a Spanish talent show in the Finale. From then on, it was clear that Álvaro Soler wanted to be a professional musician.

Álvaro Soler: With Jennifer Lopez and “Sofia” in the Charts

His big breakthrough Álvaro Soler 2015 had with his first Album “Eterno agosto” (“the eternal August”). Especially by the help of Jennifer Lopez could Álvaro Soler to win new Fans. Compared to the news Agency “Spot on news” he enthused at the time about the cooperation: “J. Lo was my Song “El mismo sol” apparently so impressed that they contacted me because of a duet. I couldn’t believe it until she actually recorded her vocal part. I have learned a lot from J. Lo.”

That Álvaro Soler out of this Partnership has benefited from, realized it a year later: His Single “Sofia” held over 23 weeks in the Charts and earned the artist a gold record. Since then, he is also a sought after television guest and sits at the Sat.1-Music show “It takes 2” next to the ESC-winner Conchita and Angelo Kelly in of the Jury.

Álvaro Soler private: the Spanish singer have a girlfriend?

With his Spanish fire Álvaro Soler should be run by women in a row afterwards. But, as with great singers: their music sells better, if your Fans think that you are still available. Of the “star flash” when asked whether he had a girlfriend, Álvaro Soler replied evasively: “no, I’m Single, says my Label”.

Total crush! Álvaro Soler and Sofia Ellar are a happy Instagram-Couple

As a woman with him to land there is no secret recipe: Instead, the singers prefer to be happy to be surprised. You should only bring a positive attitude to life. Of love at first sight, he holds, by the way, nothing. Instead, the first call was much more important to him. A lady that brings all of those qualities, has found Álvaro Soler, apparently, already: Sofia Ellar’s “celebrity pool”, according to the Lucky one, who has captured the heart of the “La Cintura”-artist”. That the two are on the same wavelength, not only on the profession: Also Sofia Ellar, called with full name Sofia Lecubarri y Ruigómez, is a singer.

