AllInChallenge for donations: Kim Kardashian invites you to eat

Celebrities use their range in the Corona-crisis, in order to raise money for the fight against the Virus. Model Gisele Kim Kardashian for the #AllInChallenge has cuffs nominated. Anyone who takes a little money in Hand, you can probably eat soon with Kardashian and her sisters to lunch.

Gisele it has cuffs on. In the context of the #AllInChallenge in the case of Instagram, she called her Followers to donate money and attracted so that one of the donor must accompany you to the next Dior shoot. In your Post nominated cuffs, which had previously been Football player Tom Brady invited, in addition to Surfer Kelly Slater, Kim Kardashian West. The for their generous Fans also come up with something Special.

In a Video on Instagram, as well as the associated Text, 39, explains-Year-old what to expect the donor who wins the action. “Be my guest at lunch, during the recording of the next season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.” Donated to the especially for the #AllInChallenge launched websiteand anyone is allowed to give as much as he wants and can. “Every Dollar counts,” says Kardashian. Could win each, regardless of the amount paid. The money should then go to 100 percent to various organizations, each concerned with the physical Well-being of vulnerable in the crisis. In the Video the entrepreneur adds: “We’re all in this together.”

Husband is now a billionaire

Kardashians half sister Kylie Jenner had already donated a while ago to a Million dollars for the purchase of protective masks. Whether the couple West intends to give even out of their own pocket money for the good purpose, is not currently known. After all, kardashian’s husband Kanye West has just been declared by the U.S. business magazine “Forbes” the billionaire.

Fans of Tom Brady can hope to be present at the first game of the athlete for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He nominated, in turn, also Rapper Drakewho wants to invite a donation of Fan, to fly with him in a private jet to a Gig and then the Aftershow-Party.