With these movies and TV shows, you pass the boredom

You can gnnen a time – and watch a Film.

The world seems to be in times from Corona to stand still, events are canceled, and many are for the protection of your self and your loved ones in a self-imposed Quarantne. The Possibilities to employ in the own four Walls are settled – every corner is clean, broken things were repaired, and the sports program is also done. You may gnnen, for a change, a break, to need to without a bad Conscience. We, therefore, have you scoured the streaming services and the Film and series news collected:

Netflix

Let’s start with the streaming platform Netflix, which ships this month, with the fourth season of “house of money” and the American baking show “Nailed It”.

1. “House of money” goes in the fourth season

They are back: The Bankruber around the Criminal mastermind “The Professor”. How is robbery of the Gold in the Spanish Central Bank assume? Nairobi survive? These and other questions is defined by the fourth season of the Netflix Hit “house of money”. Anyone who has ever seen an episode of “house of money”, the most Important one is the first season in Krze be declared: – The said “Professor” has prepared a carefully sounded, the Plan should apply to the touch on the Spanish Bank’s banknote printing works. With the help of eight specialists, he wants to print receipts in the printing itself money. The police are the Setters on the heels and also the hostages taken by the crime team, begin to fight back.

Video: house of money

2. For the fourth Time baking with “Nailed It”

To bake or not to bake? This is the big question for the American baking show “Nailed It”. The Concept? Actually pretty simple. The Backanwrter get a professional work of art out of dough, frosting, and Fruit presented to you, and must it bake. However, only talented Actors are not behind the stove… $ 10,000 waiting for the winner at the end of the baking ordeal. And the spectators can look forward to the crazy experiments and failed creations.

Video: Nailed It

Amazon Prime

A Biopic about the musician Elton John, or a Science-Fiction love story? These new products there are on Amazon Prime:

3. Elton John Biopic: Rocketman

To a is necessary to Elton John in the best case, you still “Candle in the wind” and flashy glasses? Then could “Rocketman” (movie start 30. May 2019 in Germany), a film tip for you to be. Because that’s how you get to know the eccentric musician from a new page. But also for die-hard Fans of the filmed biography of the British drfte be a treat, since April, Amazon Prime available. For those worries, in addition to the well-known tunes, especially the strong acting performances (captivating: Taron Egerton as Elton John). The film biography, which is at the same time a musical film, takes one immediately, starting with Elton’s Childhood, about his breakthrough in the 70s, through to his future fight against the drug addiction. Never cheesy, brutally honest – and again, the English sense of humour sparkles through. Conclusion: recommended. by the way: the similarities with “Bohemian Rhapsody” are not a coincidence. Rocketman-Director Dexter Fletcher was involved in 2018 is already in the film biography of Freddy Mercury.

Video: Trailer: Rocketman

4. Science-Fiction Romance “Passengers”

Imagine, you wren, on a space ship that thousands of people befrdert to a colony on a distant planet. The journey is actually 120 years to spend all of the passengers in the Klteschlaf, but you Wake up as a Single. What you would do? This Dilemma of the American Science-movie “Passengers” with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are.

Video: Passengers

5. On time travel with “Back to the future”

Time for melancholy, time for “Back to the future”. With this well-known trilogy can escape the Self-Quarantne, at least mentally. In the Science-Fiction movie by Robert Zemeckis, the young Marty McFly travels played by Michael J. Fox., on the side of his friend Dr. Emmet L. “Doc” Brown between the years 1885 and 2015. Through many trials and tribulations, the future time-line, modified, however, why the two friends find themselves in a big mess again. Now the classic is also on Amazon Prime available.

Video: Back to the future

Sky Ticket

On the streaming platform Sky also the series and movie lovers will be in this month fndig.

6. “The boat” returns back

The German film landscape has nothing to offer? Of due! Especially this German production can be seen. In the ZDF series “das Boot” is due to expire the U-612 from La Rochelle for the first Time on an enemy ship. The experienced crew encounters the young commander Klaus Hoffmann. This leads to some quarrels. Meanwhile, the second season was published on Sky – and that the calls however, after a series of marathon!

Video: The Boat

7. To zwlften Time “Doctor Who”

A mysteriser time traveler who is only as “The doctor” and his companions in an old police cell by the time travels. Sounds weird? It is also. “Doctor Who” with over 50 years of operation, the am lngsten running Science Fiction TV series and definitely more than a quick look value. In great Britain the show is a cult already long since established themselves. The eponymous “Doctor” is actually a Auer alien who must save his Gefhrten the universe. His enemies are about aliens, killer robots, or other Auer. But don’t worry, you can in the new season of boarding and must not 50 years of history to catch up on.

Video: Doctor Who Season 12

8. Golden hours with “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”

Now is the time for all great cinema with Kartern such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Britt. The Drama-Crime Film by Quentin Tarantino tells the story of actor Rick Dalton in 1969, who celebrated ten years previously, with the Western series, the Bounty Law is a big Hit, but now fear for his career. His best friend and stunt double Booth assists him to Work at all possible. At the same time, the actress Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski in Rick Dalton’s neighbouring house. It will be exciting to show up, as suddenly Sektenfhrer Charles Manson…

Video: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Disney +

Since Mar can movie – and series, friends on the range from Disney+ access. Suitable for “Earth Day” am 22. April told me Disney the whole month to “Earth Month”. Therefore the spectators find in the offer documentaries, movies and TV shows around the nature. The documentary “In the realm of the big cats,” which sheds light on the life and survival of the Lwen, cheetahs, and leopards in the wild belongs to.

Video: In the realm of the big cats