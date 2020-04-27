Winston, probably to the Saints

Cologne – Quarterback Jameis Winston will continue his career in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints. The Top Pick in the Draft in 2015, its space had taken over as the playmaker of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Superstar Tom Brady, according to matching media reports, a one-year contract.

For The First Time Backup

Winston (26), was tied to the end of the last season of the Bucs, is after five NFL years ago for the first time, to the second member.

In New Orleans he is a spare man of veteran Drew Brees (41) and Teddy Bridgewater (27) is the number one to the Carolina Panthers.

On Board Taysom Hill also remains. The 29-Year-old is also a Quarterback that plays as a versatile all-purpose weapon has a specific role in the Offense of the Saints.

