Why American singer Lizzo put in during Corona, a Make-up-break ” ze.tt

Wear Make-up or not? At regular intervals, this question is the subject of feminist debates is. Women who wear makeup are the compliant victims of a male-dominated beauty industry, and the summit of the false consciousness – by the male gaze can be voluntary – (male gauze) subjugate? Or women who wear makeup, not just simply a right to a joyful painting on your own face, but even an advantage in terms of empowerment?

The Lockdown, so you could read in the social media a lot lately, would now give the answer to this question finally. Now would be Yes, if women “only” make-up (i.e., continue) or whether it is rather the view from the outside is essential, and sit now at home, many with unvarnished faces around.

Neither the one nor the other is true exclusively. There are many women who wear makeup as usual. Because it is part of your Routine, because you smile at yourself with pink lips, because they are able to maintain a bit of normality. And there are women who are happy if they have in the morning, a few minutes more for a Cup of coffee and in the evening, Removing make-up can save. Or just those who have understood the Whole thing anyway.

Nevertheless, the Lockdown provides an opportunity to review our attitude to Make-up times: we Have become accustomed, perhaps, to very made-up faces and conceal our own, perhaps negative, way of looking at ourselves?

What these kinds of self-love-Questions are concerned, you are in good hands with the US-singer Lizzo well. She runs to her concerts, passionate lobbying for more self-love: “If you can love me, you can love yourself!”

And at least Lizzo has prescribed just a little Make-up Sabbatical in the Interview with People explained:

“It’s very cool that we have the ability to switch off. I dream of my nails to get rid of, no Make-up to wear, have let my Afro grow out and naked in the garden, walking around.“

We easily become addicted to it, to see us dressed up.

Because this break is not just good for relaxing, but also good to check the setting and your own appearance: “I think I’ve worn every single day in the last six months of Make-up. We easily become addicted to it, to see us dressed up.“ In February, you had a few unflattering days and for some really ugly felt: “I never thought that to happen to me, because I’m such a down-to-earth Person,” says Lizzo.

And because of the Lockdown is afflicting many people mentally very beautiful, it is important to ensure that the self-esteem suffers even more. Lizzo want to try, as announced, now with a Make-up-break and with – as she shows off on Instagram – one of the parts you don’t like so: “self-hatred has extra portion of love for the body is noticeable, but I always remember that I have to be 110 percent that bitch am! Love you!“