What is behind Melania Trumps cold facade?

The choice of dress of Melania Trump regularly offers ground for speculation, there is probably also due to the fact that the 50-Year-old is often taciturn and her husband do the Talking leaves. To also expresses various scandals of her husband, Melania Trump rarely, your gaze can hardly draw conclusions on your state of mind. Who is the First Lady actually is and what makes up you?

From Model to First Lady

As Melanija Knavs Trump was born in 1970 in Slovenia. She studied in Ljubljana, architecture and Design, broke off their studies, however, and worked henceforth as a Model. The catwalks from Paris, Milan and later in New York became their new home. Then she emigrated to the USA, in 2001 he received a permanent residence permit and has, since 2006, the US-American citizenship. As a Model, she was able to celebrate some successes: she made it in magazines such as “GQ”, “Sports Illustrated” or “Vogue”.

At a Party, Melania met her current husband. In 1998 they began, to data to put the time Donald Trump in the divorce from his second wife, Marla Maples (56). In 2005, the two said there vows, where Melania was her penchant for expensive clothing: she wore a $ 200,000 dress from the house of Dior. A year after the wedding, son Barron William, came into the world. Since Donald Trumps oath of office in 2017, she is now First Lady of the United States, creating a completely new task came up to them.

Rather say nothing, than to tell something wrong?

With criticism Melania Trump must always deal with. In social media your various errors are accused of, including the choice of their clothes. Last year she wore on the independence day in a white dress, but no bra underneath. The “see-through” Outfit of the First Lady clearly showed her nipples. A scandal for many Americans.

Someone upset the same as me? Which model is this for our daughters? I want to go back to Nancy Reagan, Michelle Obama and Barbara Bush

Also the Christmas decorations at the White house, the Melania is not commented, many observers would have in the past few years with.

Whom it is better?

A further criticism was that Melania Trump expressed to the affair rumors of her husband and other weglächelte negative headlines easy. Later, she explained in an Interview, to have more important things to do than to take care of the speculation about alleged infidelities of her husband. Some observers accuse her of hypocrisy. Recently, a Shitstorm broke loose, after the U.S. President insulted the young climate activist Greta Thunberg (17) via Twitter. And, although Melania BeBest with your #campaign against Online bullying of young people use.

