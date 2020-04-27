Wash hands don’t forget: Katy Perry will be the disinfectant spray

The Corona-crisis also makes for some bizarre action. So about Katy Perry throws himself now in a very special Cup. The singer has mutated to a disinfectant spray on two legs – to make this an advertisement for the TV Show “American Idol.”

Katy Perry is pregnant. In early March, she presented for the first time, her baby belly. Now the singer has apparently found a very special maternity dress, the Corona-crisis, thank.

So the 35 is presented-Year-old in a Video and several photos on her Instagram page as the lives of the great dispenser of disinfectant. In her costume she’s doing the dishes, grabs her food and reminded the audience that the hands do not wash in these times to forget.

Above all, it shows your audience on the upcoming episode of the casting show “American Idol.” In the US-American equivalent of “Germany seeks the Superstar” is Perry currently has as a judge. “Music Sanitizer” is emblazoned, accordingly, on their disguise. Maybe it’s because she wants Viennese in the best Dieter-Bohlen-fashion, the Show is also so long, until only the true talents left.

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in the Jury

“American Idol” is currently running in the 18. Season. In addition to Perry also cuddly bard, Lionel Richie and Country singer Luke Bryan to sit on the Jury.

Perry was indirectly already a victim of the Corona pandemic. So she planned, according to the “People”magazine, originally to compete pregnant in front of the Altar. Your is scheduled for June wedding with actor Orlando Bloom in Japan, however, was cancelled against the Background of the crisis only once.

When exactly we can expect the birth of their child is not told Perry to date. For that, you gave a hint as to the sex of the offspring. In Instagram she posted a photo Blooms with pink foam in the face. You wrote: “It’s a girl.” So it should be a girl.