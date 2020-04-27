“Uncharted” starts earlier in the cinemas · KINO.de

Sony Pictures has changed the release dates for the continuation of the “Spider-Man”series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the video game adaptation “Uncharted”.

The second film half of the year 2021 is definitely one of Tom Holland. The young aspiring actor would have to be Spider originally as Peter Parker alias-You should only swing by the MCU, then go in the autumn as the adventurer Nathan Drake together with CO-Star Mark Wahlberg in the video game adaptation “Uncharted” to hunt for artifacts.

Now Sony Pictures has changed the release dates for both films – they were virtually reversed: “Uncharted” starts in US cinemas, instead of the 8. October 2021 now on 16. July 2021the “Spider-Man”sequel, losing your starting date to this date to “Uncharted” and moves instead to a tight half a year back on the 5. November 2021. The German start-up dates are likely to move the rotation around.

Clarity at last for Tom Holland

This Changes a clarity: Tom Holland, at least, offer. In front of the Corona-crisis, the Netherlands was in Berlin, where the shooting of Director Ruben Fleischer’s video game adaptation “Uncharted” would have to begin. The Briton showed recently in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel is uncertain about which Set it would drag him to the hopefully soon to be completed global Lockdown:

“I’m not sure. I was working in Berlin for the filming of a movie with the title ‘Uncharted’, together with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to get started. We went to the Set for the first day of shooting, and then were sent home. If so, we make this Film for the time being, or ‘Spider-Man’, because I’m not sure. I don’t know it. But both films are produced and they are both great with fantastic scenarios. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m willing to play both roles. I mean, I have Spider-embodies It so often, I could directly start in the morning. I’m ready.“

Actually, the shooting of the MCU would have to start the movie about the friendly spider in July of this year. Because it is now so “Uncharted” is to start earlier in the morning in the cinemas, can only mean that the 23-year-old Holland will definitely turn once in Berlin, the video game film adaptation.

The “Spider-Man”sequel, now on 5. November 2021 in the cinema starts, this also depends on that this start date was originally occupied by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. However, the shift in the “Doctor Strange”points-production on the 25. March 2022 suggests that Disney and Marvel Studios don’t believe that Sam Raimi was in charge of MCU-movie can still be in June, turned. Since it is located so that Holland Spider-Man can step in as a replacement.

