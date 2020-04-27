Travis Scott: daughter, Stormi mixing it up live Cologne

Stormi Webster stole your dad Travis Scott the Show! The 2-Year-old delighted the audience of a live stream as a spontaneous in the Video showed up.

The unexpected appearance of Stormi Webster in a Livestream of her father Travis Scott caused a stir in the network for enthusiasm in the Fans. Kylie Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter spent her time at the singer as he played live with people all over the world the computer game ’Fortnite’. Stormi suddenly appeared in Travis’ live stream, to welcome around 250,000 spectators who watched the game. “No, I want it,” said Stormi in front of the camera and referred to the iPhone of their father. “You want it? Okay,” replied the singer of his little daughter and then turned the camera on the 2-Year-old. Then he asked her if she wanted to replied to welcome a Follower and Stormi enthusiastic “Yes!”. “Hello,” greeted the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott the Fans of her father and what had said Travis has been previously copied exactly. “Say good-bye yet,” suggested the “Astro world”Rapper then, and Stormi “Bye!”, in the camera said. Subsequently, the successful singer said, laughing, that he could at his daughter anything else. In another Video, the Rapper revealed that Stormi is actually trying more often to play the popular video game ‘Fortnite’ with headphones and Controller. “Stormi has taken over shortly, I’ll be back,” wrote Travis Scott then to a short video clip, he shared in his Instagram Story.

Travis Scott: So he spends his time with Stormi

Later in the live stream of the Travis Scott took his Fans on a walk around the house, which also Stormi was constantly to be seen in the Video. Fans suspect that the Americans took, probably, to the global ‘Fortnite’ Live broadcast from Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, California, where he is apparently still with Kylie Jenner and Stormi in quarantine. Both Kylie as well as Travis have shared in for the last time, again and again, the most beautiful moments of your daughter, who can’t seem to get enough of the swimming pool, her grandma Kris. The 2-Year-old showed several times, proud of their Swimming skills in a Video which Kylie shared on her Instagram Account with her Fans. Fans of the “Astro world”rapper took part in a virtual concert on the ‘Fortnite’ and got on Thursday, the first sounds of his brand new Single, “The Scotts”. The complete Song you can listen to starting today. The Text is about the success of the Rapper in the music industry has experienced.