This mini dress of Jennifer Aniston makes you slim!

Jennifer Aniston is ahead of us with the choice of your spring and summer outfits a lot – after all, the weather is blessed in her native Los Angeles a long time ago of sun and warm temperatures. But for us, this means that We can let go of Jennifer Aniston for inspiration and look at what fashion trends the actress in the spring and summer. Very high in the course of simple Looks that make you lean in your – with you Jennifer Aniston is attracted to fast and gets tons of compliments. So, for example, with the floral dress in mini length, which she wore on a walk with her dog Clyde. This fashion trend is playful, summery and easy, and underlines the slim figure of Jennifer Aniston.

Fashion trend floral dress: this mini dress Jennifer Aniston looks extra slim!

A fine floral pattern, a lightweight Material, and the short cut: Jennifer Aniston has completed the Transition to the warm Season for a long time and puts on a mini dress as a casual Look for everyday wear. By the Print of the mini dress, the Look is playful, which makes it even for women with 50 years ago are still suitable. Also, Jennifer Aniston is leaving it in this fashion trend in the short, tight cut, and dispensed with her floral dress on an additional slice. But Jennifer Aniston is the Look very elegant and combined in addition, Hoop earrings and strappy sandals – so she is dressed for a Dinner or a fancier occasion perfectly.