The Weeknd and Drake are on the front

On the front of the Official German Single Charts has done in this week: The Weeknd will continue to be with “Blinding Lights”, the number one, according to “GfK Entertainment”.

Drake rises with “Toosie Slide” to a Position and fought for thus silver. SAINt JHN comes to two ranks to the top and get “Roses” the bronze place.

Samra and Capital Bra can go with “365 days” on the fourth place, while Samra falls alone, with his Song “BaeBae” this week, three positions down on the Five.

Photo: (c) PR Photos