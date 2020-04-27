The head of government announces the first easing for may

Image: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News

Italy’s head of government, Giuseppe Conte presented an Exit timetable from the Corona-crisis. Therefore, should from 4. May be relaxed in a number of Corona-restrictions in Italy gradually, said Conte on Sunday evening.

After seven weeks of output restrictions you want to return slowly and gradually in a “normality”. And also in other countries in Europe, the Situation seems to slowly loosen.

Easing measures in Italy planned

From the 4. May be allowed to go people in Parks and their Relatives visit, announced Conte on Sunday in a televised speech. However, he made it clear that we must continue to respect distance rules. In addition, the Wearing of protective masks is still obligatory.

Conte also announced further relaxations. Wool start first with the manufacturing industry, construction companies and some large retailers, as Conte. Retailers should, therefore, from the age of 18. May again be allowed to open. Hairdressers can 1 also as of the. June, your work resume. Restaurants and Bars are allowed to open again their doors. However, the relaxations were associated with strict security measures. Italy’s schools are to open in September again.

More than 26,000 Corona-Dead

Italy is the European country with the most deaths due to infections with the Coronavirus. Because overall, there 26.644 people of Corona have succumbed to pandemic. The number of people Infected rose to 197.675

