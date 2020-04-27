The best adventure movies on Netflix · KINO.de

Feeling adventurous and in possession of a Netflix subscription? We have the best adventure movies for the Streaming service available.

You are in search of an adventure, but want to scroll forever through Netflix? Then we have for you a collection of the best adventure films available on the Streaming giant. Here is, no matter whether Big or Small, something for everyone.

Classic

Although the film industry by surprise even today, with the new Estimate, one must pay tribute to the classics the respect they deserve, so here are some of the best adventure classics find:

“The Goonies“

The Goonies, a group of young people, is this the end of their friendship. Because the houses of their parents is to be demolished, you have to move away from each other. When Mikey (Sean Astin) finds a treasure map, you will see your way out. With the treasure they can save their homes. The friends, however, are not the Only ones looking for the treasures.

“Jurassic Park“

With his remote animal Park has fulfilled a multi-billionaire John Hammond (Lord Richard Attenborough) a dream. Instead of ordinary animals artificially bred dinosaurs live here, however. To ensure that the Park is not dangerous, is to check the paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neil), his colleague Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to the Park. The initial fascination of the Park, however, decreases quickly after the dinosaurs escape from their enclosures, and as a serious hazard to turn out.

For all the adventure fans who have a bit of imagination:

Animation

For all the Animation Fans who like it adventurous, or simply an adventure film for the whole family, has Netflix taken care of naturally also. Under the varied offer, we have chosen this title as our very special favorites:

“Shrek 2 – The daring Hero returns“

What comes after “and they lived happily to the end of your days”? For Shrek, it is the work of a disgruntled father, a not-so-good Fairy and a scary-in-law of Prince Charming. Thanks to old friends from the enchanted forest, and new friends as puss in boots, a very special magic potion and his love for Fiona, however, this is not for the ogres.

“The guardians of the light“

The guardians of the light, the are the Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the tooth fairy and the Sandman. Keep the Faith and hope of all children. As the dangerous Pitch is looking for all the Little ones in your nightmares, threatens the guardians of the end. Only Jack Frost can beat you now help the gloomy villain.

Sophisticated Adventure Films

“Interstellar“

To save mankind, the father of two and engineer Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) on a trip into space. Together with a Team of scientists he embarks on the search for a new home planet for the last survivors of earth’s inhabitants*on the inside. Christopher Nolan created a complex, visually stunning spectacle, that the spectators*claimed inside emotionally and mentally.

Funny Adventure Movies

“Tropic Thunder“

As the five actors turn in the jungle a war movie, you will not notice, unfortunately, much too late, that the appearance of the drug mafia is even in the script. Ben Stiller does with the help of Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr. about Hollywood and its eccentric actor funny.

